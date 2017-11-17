Ceasefire must be maintained to achieve final peace in NK conflict – Brazil FM Aloysio Nunes Ferreira

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be solved in the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format and the ceasefire must be maintained to achieve final peace, Brazil’s foreign minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira said on November 17 at a press conference in the Armenian foreign ministry in Yerevan.

He mentioned that Brazil’s position in the NK conflict is clear. “Brazil is a peace loving country, which advocates peaceful settlement of issues, solution of problems within international rights”, he said.

Aloysio Nunes Ferreira is expected to meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.