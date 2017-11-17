PM Karapetyan tours Gyumri’s Kumayri Historic Center

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. During a visit to Gyumri, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan toured the Kumayri Historic Center, followed by a consultation in the City Hall, where the process of development of the historic center was discussed.

The PM was briefed on the planned works for restoring the infrastructures of the Shiraz and the adjacent streets of the historic center. The PM tasked to submit a specific schedule of works within a week.

“It is necessary to launch construction as soon as possible, moreover when the weather allows to”, he said.

Local officials said the restoration of the other streets of Gyumri, financed by the EBRD, will begin in the upcoming spring.