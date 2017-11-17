EU’s position on NK conflict settlement has always been the same – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The position of the European Union on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement has always been the same in support of the efforts and approaches of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said at a press conference commenting on the provision of the Declaration of the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit relating to conflicts, Armenpress reports.

“The negotiations continue and before they are concluded it is premature to state something on this Declaration. There are still several days. We'll see”, the Armenian FM said.

According to the minister here it is more relevant to talk not about the differences of approaches between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution, which are well known, but it would be more accurate to talk about the differences of approaches between Azerbaijan and the European Union, Azerbaijan and the international community.

“You know that there have been numerous evidences of these differences, also during the previous Summits, including those of the Eastern Partnership. It has never been a random position, but has been a well comprehended and elaborated approach that has been aimed at not harming the Nagorno Karabakh settlement process but rather by contributing to the efforts and approaches of the Co-Chairs to have an impute to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict. The EU has always adhered to this position”, FM Nalbandian said.