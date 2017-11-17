Sergey Minasyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on November 17 signed a decree on appointing Sergey Minasyan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Romania (residence in Bucharest), press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
According to the President’s another decree, Hamlet Gasparyan has been relieved from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania and Montenegro.
