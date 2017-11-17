Exact date of meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs not clarified yet

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Vienna in December, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said at a press conference, adding that the exact date and hour of the meeting is not clarified yet, reports Armenpress.

“It is possible the meeting will be held during the period from December 6 to 8. Both sides agreed to meet”, Nalbandian said.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met separately on 14 and 16 November with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, also participated in the meetings.

The Co-Chairs issued a statement which says: “The Co-Chairs discussed with the Foreign Ministers concrete steps to implement the agreements reached by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan during the Geneva summit on 16 October 2017, as well as other items raised by the Co-Chairs in Geneva. During the meetings, the Co-Chairs and the Ministers reviewed a number of working proposals currently on the table. The Ministers agreed to hold a joint meeting on the margins of the December 2017 OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.