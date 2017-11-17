Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Parliament adopts bill on exempting import of military equipment from VAT


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on exempting the import of military equipment from VAT at the second reading, reports Armenpress.

84 MPs unanimously voted in favor of the bill on exempting the import of military equipment from VAT within the frames of the inter-state (inter-governmental) agreement between Armenia and Russia.



