Media experts consider information as one of the most important resources of CIS and EAEU integration

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Media experts, who arrived in Yerevan to discuss the issues of covering integration processes in the CIS and the EAEU region, agree that integration is not an end in itself, it pursues a concrete goal. And in order to reach that goal some resources are needed one of which is information, reports Armenpress.

During a media forum in Yerevan titled “Coverage of integration processes in CIS and EAEU territories”, Alexander Margarov, head of the Armenian branch of the CIS Institute, said during the discussion they will try to present different elements of integration, as well as its coverage.

According to Aram Ananyan, director of ARMENPRESS state news agency, today the states in the world do not act as isolated islands. Processes exist in the rapidly changing world which create new challenges both for the states and media outlets. And sometimes the citizens search for the responses to these challenges in the media pages. “Therefore, such meetings and discussions between the media allow to combine the directions, understand how partners think. I am happy to host our partners here and together understand what is the formula for success of integration”, Aram Ananyan said.

He stated that the public awareness on integration processes and political decisions is always necessary. “We should not measure the degree of the public awareness, rather we need to measure those important processes that affect the daily life of our country’s citizens, our business community and media. The integration processes should always be in the spotlight of news agencies and media experts”, he said.

The media forum, which is attended by leading media experts, politicians and political analysts from Armenia, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, will sum up trends of integration processes, prospects and peculiarities of coverage. Organizers of the event are ARMENPRESS state news agency and the Armenian branch of the CIS Countries Institute.

ARMENPRESS news agency and BELTA news agency of Belarus signed a memorandum of cooperation during the forum. Guests of the forum will also deliver master classes for students of Armenian universities.