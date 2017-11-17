ARMENPRESS & BELTA sign memorandum, lay groundwork for new Armenia-Belarus info exchanges

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state news agency ARMENPRESS, and the state news agency of Belarus BELTA signed a memorandum of cooperation during the media forum titled “Coverage of Integration Processes in the CIS and EEU territories” in Yerevan.

The memorandum was signed by ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan and BELTA director Dmitry Zhuk.

“This memorandum will enable us to more intensively use our information flows. We will be able to widely cover processes happening in the two countries of mutual interest, create new platforms of cooperation. We plan to jointly implement common projects and programs”, Aram Ananyan said.

“Armenpress” is a member to 4 international media organizations. The agency represents Armenia in CIS Information Council, Black Sea Association of National News Agencies, Council of national news agencies of Southeastern Europe and the Balkan countries (observer) and News Agencies World Congress.

“Armenpress” chaired over the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies in 2014-2016, the sessions of which and the CIS Information Council were held in Yerevan in 2014.

“Armenpress” has signed agreements on bilateral partnership with over 20 leading news agencies nearly 1/3 of which have been signed during the last 5 years. TASS, Reuters, Xinhua, IRNA, MENA, BTA, AGERPRES, BELTA, Kazinform and many other media agencies with which information and photo exchange is conducted.

BELTA is a Belarusian telegram agency, which is the largest information agency in the country. It is operating as a state news agency for more than 95 years and provides accurate information of various sectors of Belarus. BELTA was founded on December 23, 1918, when the Belarusian branch of the Russian Telegram Agency was opened in Minsk.