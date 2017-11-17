Special cover dedicated to 2017 Armenian President Award for global contribution to IT cancelled

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The cancellation of the Special cover issued by HayPost CJSC and dedicated to the 2017 GIT Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for outstanding contribution to humanity through IT was held in the Armenian Presidential Palace on November 16, HayPost CJSC told Armenpress.

The Special cover depicts the 8th Laureate of Global Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for Outstanding Contribution to Humanity through IT Tony Fadell, Lebanese-American innovator, founder of “Nest Labs” and creator of iPod trademark. The Special cover also depicts seven Laureates of the previous years.

The Special cover represents a unique philatelic product - a thematic cover, on which 2 stamps dedicated to the theme “GIT Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for outstanding contribution to humanity through IT” and issued in 2013 are attached and which will be cancelled with a Special postmark. The Special cover was designed with a print run of 500 pcs.

The cover signing ceremony has been attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan, the 8th Laureate of GIT Award of the Armenian President Tony Fadell.