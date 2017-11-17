‘Micki: An Armenian Hero’ documentary available on internet

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. MUTV’s new feature documentary 'Micki: An Armenian Hero' is already available on the internet, providing a detailed analysis of the story of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of the Armenian National Football Team, Armenpress reports citing the Manchester United official website.

Filmed in Yerevan and Manchester over recent months, the documentary exposes the depth of Henrikh's influence on his homeland, while also shedding light on his compelling background.