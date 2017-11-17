Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks to support COAF charity event

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) announces the 14th Annual Holiday Gala which will be held at Cipriani in New York City on December 16, the COAF told Armenpress.

During the event a fundraising will be held for the Fund.

Every year the Fund’s supporters gather in New York to participate in this event. Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Conan O'Brien, Tina Fey and others voice their support for this charity event.

The silent auction will be attended by renowned artists and designers, cocktails, supper will be offered, the participants will enjoy live jazz music, and the kids from Armenia will hold special performances.