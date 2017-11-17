Yerevan media forum to discuss specifications of covering integration processes

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The key topic of discussion of the “Coverage of integration processes in CIS and EEU territories” media forum have become prospects of integration, main issues of covering integration processes and challenges.

The media forum, which is attended by leading media experts, politicians and political analysts from Armenia, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, will sum up trends of integration processes, prospects and peculiarities of coverage.

Organizers of the event are ARMENPRESS state news agency and the Armenian branch of the CIS Countries Institute.

“Any integration process is aimed at responding to the country’s social economic and political challenges and is in line with the foreign political vision of the states. It is aimed at realization of reforms which have synergic result. The forum will enable to discuss the diverse perceptions regarding the two integration processes”, Professor Alexander Margarov, head of the Armenian branch of the CIS Institute said.

The media forum will proceed under two plenary sessions – Information Accessory of Integration Processes and Assessments, Current Situation, Prospects within CIS and EEU Integration Processes”.

“The significance of covering integration processes and importance of cooperation between news agencies of state involved in various integration platforms is difficult to overestimate. One of the goals of the forum is to discover these opportunities and realize potential of partnership as much as possible”, Aram Ananyan, director of ARMENPRESS news agency said.

ARMENPRESS news agency and BELTA news agency of Belarus are expected to sign a memorandum of cooperation during the forum. Guests of the forum will also deliver master classes for students of Armenian universities.