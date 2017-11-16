President Sargsyan receives recipient of 2017 Presidential Award for Global Contribution in the Area of Information Technologies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on November 17 the recipient of 2017 Presidential Award for the Global Contribution in the Area of Information Technologies Tony Fadell, founder of Nest Labs.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the prominent scientist, Serzh Sargsyan noted that the Presidential Award for Global Contribution in the Area of Information Technologies expresses the united admiration and gratitude of the Armenian people towards those who propel the civilization becoming symbols of the time.

“By bestowing this award we also try to draw the attention of our youth on success cases and successful people, explaining by all the possible means that humans are the greatest wealth with their shortcomings and problems, but also their talent. Our focus on this sphere, I think, gives results. Our youth has great interest towards this sector and we are glad the schoolchildren are also interested”, President Sargsyan said.

Tony Fadell thanked the President for the reception and noted that he has already met with the Prime Minister of Armenia and is aware of the innovations in the IT sector, and particularly in the electronic management. “You should open your country for the outer world, you should tell about your positive developments”, Tony Fadell said, adding that it’s very important that physics and mathematics, and other subjects related to the IT are on a high level in Armenia. Tony Fadell also expressed interest in working with Armenian specialists in the future.

In the evening, at the Presidential Palace there will be a reception in honor of the recipient of the Presidential Award in the area of Information Technologies for year 2017 Tony Fadell.

Additional information on the RA Presidential Award for the global contribution to the IT area

Tony Fadell is the eighth recipient of the Presidential Award for the global contribution to the area of information Technologies. The first award was bestowed on the former President of the Board of Directors of Intel Corporation Greig Barrett in 2010, the second one was given in 2011 to Steve Wozniak - a co-founder of the Apple Computers corporation, the third one – in 2012 went to Federico Faggin - the Honorary President of the Synaptics Company, the fourth award went to Tsugio Makimoto, the President of Semiconductor Industry Association, President of the Techno Vision company, former CEO of the Hitachi Company, the fifth – to Chief Development Officer of Sysco Systems, Inc., Mario Mazzola, the sixth – to Director General of Kaspersky Lab Evgeni Kaspersky.

The Presidential Award for the global contribution to the IT area was founded by President Serzh Sargsyan’s decree of July 6, 2009 and is aimed at the enhancement of the area’s development. The award is annual and is bestowed on the individuals who have made outstanding contribution to the area and whose input – technological, educational, organizational, financial or other has resulted in significant developments in the area of information technologies. The nomination program is carried out by the award committee designated by the President of Armenia and the international commission. The award represents a medal symbolizing Armenia and high technologies, a diploma and a souvenir.