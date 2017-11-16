Preparatory works of EEU-India FTA kick off

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Board (Minister) for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Veronika Nikishina and Minister of Commerce & Industry of India Suresh Prabhu have discussed the current phase of economic relations between the EEU and India. ARMENPRESS reports the main topic was the launch of the talks on the free trade agreement. The meeting of the expert group is planned at the beginning of the next year.

In addition, the opportunities of activating the business dialogue between the EEU and India at various platforms were discussed.

The Indian side invited the representatives of the EEU member states to participate in the business event “India Partnership Summit”, planned to be held in February, 2018.