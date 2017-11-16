Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-11-17

YEREVAN, 16 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.56 drams to 487.42 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.88 drams to 573.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 8.14 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.56 drams to 642.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 96.15 drams to 20093.25 drams. Silver price up by 2.52 drams to 268.21 drams. Platinum price up by 155.71 drams to 14683.65 drams.