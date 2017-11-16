Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-11-17
YEREVAN, 16 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.56 drams to 487.42 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.88 drams to 573.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 8.14 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.56 drams to 642.81 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 96.15 drams to 20093.25 drams. Silver price up by 2.52 drams to 268.21 drams. Platinum price up by 155.71 drams to 14683.65 drams.
- 17:53 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-11-17
- 17:45 Asian Stocks down - 16-11-17
- 17:06 Artsakh FM meets with members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs
- 17:01 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet in Vienna: OSCE MG Co-Chairs issue statement
- 17:00 GDP per capita to grow in 2018 if governmental programs are implemented, says minister
- 16:43 Finance minister says ensuring stable economic growth is the right path to solve social issues
- 16:38 Azerbaijani FM agrees to meet with Armenian counterpart, OSCE MG Co-Chairs in Vienna
- 16:27 Armenian government approves bill on ratifying 100 million dollar military loan agreement with Russia
- 16:19 Tony Fadell, ‘Father of the iPod’, doesn’t rule out possibility to make investment in Armenia
- 16:03 President of Netherlands Senate visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 16:02 Armenia’s Honorary Consulate established in Aktobe, Kazakhstan
- 15:26 Parliament Speaker Babloyan to depart for Russia
- 15:21 Russian FM Lavrov, Armenia’s Nalbandian to discuss NK conflict settlement in Yerevan
- 15:19 Armenian justice minister receives newly-appointed French Ambassador
- 14:34 Parliament Speaker Babloyan sees great potential for Armenia-Netherlands cooperation development
- 14:31 Netherlands Senate President hopes Armenia will become a bridge between EU and Russia
- 14:12 Ucom provides Hrazdan residents with access to high-quality IP television and fixed internet
- 14:11 Armenia’s state debt is manageable, says Vice PM
- 13:32 There is certain activeness by OSCE MG Co-Chairs on NK conflict – deputy FM Kocharyan
- 13:18 Russian FM doesn’t act separately from OSCE MG format on NK conflict – Armenian deputy FM
- 13:14 “Secret meetings in Ankara” - Bedros Shirinoglu meets with Turkish Deputy PM
- 12:23 Armenian government approves amended domestic violence bill
- 11:55 “I have The Honor” and “It Is Me” programs to increase Army role on promoting science to new level – defense minister
- 11:48 Armenia has unique position to serve as bridge between East and West, says president of Netherlands Senate
- 11:40 PACE to discuss Azerbaijani Laundromat money laundering scandal as separate report
- 11:33 EP adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination: Azerbaijani provocation failed
- 10:19 Turkish historian Taner Akcam’s Armenian Genocide book to be available January 2018
- 10:17 Lawmakers continue debating 2018 state budget draft
- 10:13 Russia and Armenia are united with truly allied relations, says Putin
- 10:00 Signing of EU-Armenia agreement will give Armenia double advantage for investor – French Ambassador’s interview
- 09:24 European Stocks down - 15-11-17
- 09:21 US stocks down - 15-11-17
- 09:18 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-11-17
- 09:15 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-11-17
- 09:13 Oil Prices Up - 15-11-17
16:47, 11.10.2017
Viewed 2818 times Armenia expects that Israel will recognize the Armenian Genocide - FM Nalbandian’s interview to Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
15:52, 11.09.2017
Viewed 2199 times Armenia, Moldova have good prospects for cooperation: Armenian-Moldovan high-level talks held in Yerevan
20:14, 11.09.2017
Viewed 2113 times Armenian Human Rights Defender to publish report on damages of bordering communities of Tavush Province caused by Azerbaijan
11:35, 11.10.2017
Viewed 2092 times Armenian PM receives President of CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities
10:36, 11.10.2017
Viewed 2086 times President Sargsyan signs bills into law