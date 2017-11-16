Premier Karapetyan receives newly appointed French Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received newly appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on November 16, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

The PM congratulated him on assuming the post and expressed conviction that his activities will foster the further development and strengthening of the high level Armenian-French relations. The Head of the Government of Armenia highlighted the deepening of trade and economic relations between the two states, and stressed that Armenia can become the best platform for French companies trying to enter the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran. Karen Karapetyan assessed the investment projects in energy, agriculture, tourism, transport, water resources management, IT and other sectors as rather promising. The Prime Minister of Armenia highlighted the role of France in the relations of Armenia and the EU, as well as the bilateral cooperation in various international platforms.

Thanking for the cordial reception, the Ambassador noted that he shares the opinion of the Premier referring to bilateral relations, including the activation of economic ties. Jonathan Lacôte added that he has already visited a number of successful French companies operating in Armenia. According to the Ambassador, a number of French companies are also interested in entering the Armenian market, particularly in the spheres of waste management, energy, transport, agriculture, IT and other areas. Ambassador Lacôte noted that he is impressed by Armenia’s potential in the IT sector and added that there are good cooperation opportunities in this sector as well.

The interlocutors highlighted also the organization of business forums and the introduction of Armenia’s investment attractiveness to business circles.

Karen Karapetyan and Jonathan Lacôte also referred to the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie to be held in Armenia in 2018, expressing conviction that it will foster not only the development of political relations between Armenia and the members of the organization, but also the development of economic relations.