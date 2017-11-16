Armenian Premier, President of Senate of Netherlands discuss prospects for activating economic relations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on November 16 the President of the Senate of the Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Greeting the guest, Karen Karapetyan noted that it’s symbolic that such a high level visit takes place in the year marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Netherlands. According to the Head of the Executive, the visit will give an opportunity to give new impetus to bilateral relations, and particularly to intensify trade and economic relations, the current level of which is below the desired, but the potential is rather great. “We are ready to organize mutual visits of business delegations which will give an opportunity to get acquainted with the investment opportunities of Armenia, the friendly investment atmosphere created by the Government to attract investments and to examine the prospects of entering 3rd markets through Armenia”, PM Karapetyan said. Karen Karapetyan assessed the development of partnership in agriculture, road construction, water management, IT, tourism, and other sectors as rather promising.

The President of the Senate of the Netherlands highly assessed the level of political dialogue with Armenia, and noted that her country also attaches importance to expanding economic relations with Armenia. “Armenia’s geographic location makes Armenia an important country in the region and serves as an economic bridge between the EU and the EEU. There are opportunities to cooperate and develop relations both with Armenia and various countries through Armenia”, Ankie Broekers-Knol said. The President of the Senate highlighted the suggestion of the Armenian Premier regarding the organization of mutual visits aimed at activation of business ties and expressed readiness to work in that direction.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement to be signed between Armenia and the EU in November.

The sides also exchanged views on the constitutional reforms in Armenia, the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, the peaceful settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.

Premier Karapetyan thanked for the support of the Netherlands to the reforms conducted in Armenia for decades. Karen Karapetyan also highlighted the implementation of technical and financial assistance projects through the Netherlands Development Assistance.