GDP per capita to grow in 2018 if governmental programs are implemented, says minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. If the government succeeds in implementing the planned programs, growth will be recorded in GDP per capita in the country, finance minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters in the Parliament.

“If we are able to implement our programs, then GDP per capita in 2018, which today comprises nearly 3,600 dollars, will grow by around 300 dollars”, Aramyan said.

In addition, the minister said that consumption growth is already seen in Armenia, which proves that the government is on the right path.

“Household consumption grew by around 6% in the first quarter of this year, and 11% in the second quarter. This means that people began to consume more. Households begin consuming more when it has increase of income or positive expectations for the future”, he said.