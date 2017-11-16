Finance minister says ensuring stable economic growth is the right path to solve social issues

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister Vardan Aramyan doesn’t deny that Armenia faces serious social problems, stating that their solution is in the government’s spotlight, reports Armenpress.

The minister told reporters in the Parliament that Armenia’s leadership and opposition have different approaches on solving the social problems. “Our approach is the following: we first of all should be able to ensure stable economic growth for solving them. If we are unable to do this, we face problems. We will not be able to solve the social issues in a consistent way in the future. Now we cannot promise our people that we are increasing the minimum wages, the pensions, but later, with no economic growth, announce that we are unable to pay the people’s pensions and salaries”, the minister said.

He added that he strictly condemns the approach according to which the government should solve the social issues at the expense of the state debt. “Greece took that step, but after that it had to take tough steps, it reduced the pensions for several times. It, of course, brought very bad consequences for Greece. We think this will be a very dishonest step towards our people”, the finance minister stated.

Minister Aramyan said the government can for some time provide monetary assistance to the people, but its opportunities are limited, and the people’s needs are constantly growing. “Therefore, the right policy will be that we teach the people the way to earn income. I think the path we have adopted is right. We should not teach our people that they are socially insecure and in bad condition. It also affects them psychologically. If we are able to reach the point that those persons who are able to receive revenues, implement that chance, it will be a step forward. In our country mainly rural people are socially insecure, but for that purpose we have increased the agricultural allocations by 60%”, the minister said.