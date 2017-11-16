Azerbaijani FM agrees to meet with Armenian counterpart, OSCE MG Co-Chairs in Vienna

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow, Russia, APA reports.

After the meeting, Azerbaijani FM spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said the talks were constructive in nature, and all proposals which are on the negotiations table of the NK conflict have been discussed.

“The Azerbaijani side is pleased with the discussions”, he said.

Hajiyev said that a proposal was made to hold a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs, with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, on the sidelines of the foreign ministers session of OSCE in Vienna December 7-8. He said the Azerbaijani side has agreed to the proposal.