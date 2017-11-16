President of Netherlands Senate visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit in Armenia, president of the Senate of Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol on November 16 visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, press service of the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Ankie Broekers-Knol was accompanied with Vice Speaker of the Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan and Armenia’s Ambassador to Netherlands Dzyunik Aghajanyan.

The president of the Senate laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide memorial, flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid a tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

Ankie Broekers-Knol also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents proving the Armenian Genocide, watched the exhibits and left a note in the Memorial Book.

“I visit the museum for the first time and I am deeply shocked by the sufferings the Armenian people faced. It’s terrible and horrible”, she wrote.