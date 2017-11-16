Armenia’s Honorary Consulate established in Aktobe, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of Armenia’s Honorary Consulate was held in the city of Aktobe of Kazakhstan on November 15, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

In his remarks Armenian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ara Sahakyan said community figure and businessman Hayk Terteryan, who is appointed as Armenia’s Honorary Consul in the Aktobe region, is tasked to contribute to the development of Armenian-Kazakh commercial and humanitarian ties, and handed over to him the respective certificate ratified by foreign minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

Armenia’s Honorary Consul Hayk Terteryan expressed gratitude to the foreign ministers of the two countries for highly trusting him and assured that he will make efforts to properly implement his duties.

Several Kazakh officials delivered remarks at the event congratulating the newly-appointed Honorary Consul and expressed their assistance to him.

The opening ceremony was followed by a program and reception.

The event was also attended by Armenian community figures from different regions of Kazakhstan, media representatives, as well as other guests.