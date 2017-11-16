Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Parliament Speaker Babloyan to depart for Russia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan will depart for Moscow on November 17-19 to participate in the events organized within the frames of the Armenian Culture Days in Russia, press service of the parliament told Armenpress.



