Armenian justice minister receives newly-appointed French Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan on November 16 held a meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post and expressed confidence that he will continue developing the firm cooperation of the two countries.

The French Ambassador thanked the minister for the warm reception and assured that all his efforts will be directed for strengthening and expanding the Armenian-French mutual partnership.

During the meeting the justice minister touched upon the ongoing works in the legislative field after the Constitutional changes, the successful stories of companies operating in Armenia with the French capital, as well as the possibility of introducing a lecture in several Armenian universities, including the French University in Armenia on electronic tools and technologies in the field of law.

The officials also discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation in judicial field.