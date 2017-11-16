Parliament Speaker Babloyan sees great potential for Armenia-Netherlands cooperation development

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. There is a great potential to develop the relations between Armenia and Netherlands at different directions, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan told reporters after the meeting with president of the Senate of Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol, Armenpress reports.

“The visit of the delegation led by the president of the Senate of Netherlands to Armenia is taking place on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I hope it will significantly contribute to further deepening and developming the inter-parliamentary and inter-state ties of our countries putting a base for close mutual relations. Summing up the meeting I would like to state that it was quite productive, and I am convinced that it will have its visible results in the future. We and our partners attach importance to the cooperation between the parliaments of our countries at bilateral and multilateral formats within the frames of international organizations. Our parliaments will make more active efforts on this path”, Ara Babloyan said. “I am confident that this visit will give new impetus to the relations of the two friendly countries in the future”.