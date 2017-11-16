Netherlands Senate President hopes Armenia will become a bridge between EU and Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of the Senate of Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol hopes Armenia thanks to its unique position will soon become a bridge between the European Union, on the one hand, Russia, on the other hand, and other Eurasian countries, reports Armenpress.

“This is my first visit to Armenia, and although I have not seen yet much, I can state that it is a very beautiful country. I am very impressed with the history of this ancient country and the fact that it was the first to adopt the Christianity as a state religion. This year is really important since we mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries: the talk is about the firm ties and friendship between our countries. And I hope the important agreement on enhanced relations [Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement] will be signed within two weeks which will strengthen education, security and other spheres in Armenia”, she told reporters in the Armenian Parliament after the meeting with Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan.