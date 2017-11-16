Russian FM doesn’t act separately from OSCE MG format on NK conflict – Armenian deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan assures that Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov doesn’t act separately from the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.

After today’s Cabinet meeting, the reporters asked the deputy FM whether the Russian FM will make any proposals during the regional visit.

“It is constantly talked about. The Russin FM doesn’t act separately, he acts within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group format, and in this sense it’s a little strange when attempts are made to always separate him, in case when Lavrov publicly denied this for several times”, the Armenian deputy FM said.

Deputy FM Kocharyan said Lavrov’s visit is connected with the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, adding that the FM is free to discuss any issue in such meetings, moreover such an important topic.

Lavrov’s visit to Armenia is scheduled in late November.