Russian FM doesn’t act separately from OSCE MG format on NK conflict – Armenian deputy FM
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan assures that Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov doesn’t act separately from the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.
After today’s Cabinet meeting, the reporters asked the deputy FM whether the Russian FM will make any proposals during the regional visit.
“It is constantly talked about. The Russin FM doesn’t act separately, he acts within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group format, and in this sense it’s a little strange when attempts are made to always separate him, in case when Lavrov publicly denied this for several times”, the Armenian deputy FM said.
Deputy FM Kocharyan said Lavrov’s visit is connected with the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, adding that the FM is free to discuss any issue in such meetings, moreover such an important topic.
Lavrov’s visit to Armenia is scheduled in late November.
- Armenia expects that Israel will recognize the Armenian Genocide - FM Nalbandian’s interview
to Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
- Artsakh’s existence and status within Azerbaijan in any option is impossible, says Speaker
Babloyan
- OSCE MG Co-Chairs plan the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs – Maria Zakharova
- Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm
- Conflict zones should be included in international environmental projects - Euronest PA adopts
report