“I have The Honor” and “It Is Me” programs to increase Army role on promoting science to new level – defense minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry will continue the close cooperation with the beneficiaries who supported the legislative initiatives, as well as with the ones who opposed them. They will be the political parties and the Public Council, as well as formal and informal student unions, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“They are important laws for conducting thorough and productive reforms in the defense field which is of utmost importance for our country”, he said, commenting on the adoption of bills on ‘Defense’ and ‘Military service and status of serviceman’ by the Parliament.

The defense minister said the effective installation of these laws will demand adopting dozens of sublegislative acts, principled and consistent work of dozens of structures and hundreds of individuals in the government, defense system, academic institutions and civil society.

“Eventually the main guarantee of the defense is our unity, and the goal is the welfare and progress of our entire society. I want to clearly note that I do not consider this my victory against someone else or the defeat of anyone. We all have views, opinions and stances which can be expressed differently. It is clear that the power with parliamentary majority should be able to form the legal basis of the policy proposed by it, and the oppositions should try to counterbalance that power. This is the demand of democracy. In any situation it is the duty of the majority to ensure the equality and further engagement of all citizens regardless of their attitude towards that policy in issues of effective use of that policy”, the minister said.

He stated that the dissatisfaction of some of the students forces him, as a defense minister, to prove that “I have The Honor” and “It Is Me” programs will increase the solutions of Armenia’s security and defense issues, as well as the Army-society ties and the Army’s continuous role to promote science to a qualitatively new level. “I have the honor”, the defense minister said.