Armenia has unique position to serve as bridge between East and West, says president of Netherlands Senate

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has a unique position historically and politically for acting as a bridge between the East and West, president of the Senate of Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol said in her speech at the Armenian Parliament.

“Sometimes it may seem that global powers decide the direction of the river, although this is true to some extent, we shouldn’t forget that there are average countries, like Armenia and the Netherlands, which have unique positions between interests and powers. In terms of Armenia, we have a historically and politically unique position for acting as a bridge between East and West. I hope Armenia will play this role in the future as well, which will benefit us all”, she said.

She stressed that Armenia is one of the most ancient countries of the world, stressing that she is on historical lands.