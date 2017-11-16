PACE to discuss Azerbaijani Laundromat money laundering scandal as separate report

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Legal Affairs Committee of PACE has addressed money laundering, including the “Azerbaijani Laundromat”, Armenian Parliament Vice-Speaker, head of Armenia’s delegation to PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

Hovhannisyan said it is noteworthy that the Azerbaijani Laundromat will be discussed as a separate report at the initiative of the committee itself.

She said that the PACE co- rapporteurs verbally presented the developments of Armenia in the Monitoring Committee, while the Armenia report will be discussed during the next sittings.

The political affairs committee discussed two reports relating to the financing of the Islamic State, as well as the consequences of the Syrian Conflict on the region.