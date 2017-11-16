EP adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination: Azerbaijani provocation failed

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The large-scale attempt of Azerbaijani distortions, which aimed at once again distorting the efforts of the international community to peacefully settling the Nagorno Kaabakh conflict, as well as putting a shadow on the progressive development of Armenia-EU relations ahead of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, resulted in failure in the European Parliament, reports Armenpress.

The unconstructive steps of the Azerbaijani side failed thanks to the purposeful activity of the Armenian permanent representation and the Armenian national lobbying organizations in Brussels.

On November 15 the plenary session of the European Parliament adopted a resolution with majority of votes ahead of the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels which already for the second time recognizes the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination with just a text, repeating the precedent of the resolution adopted on the occasion of the 72nd UN General Assembly of July 5, 2017 when the European Parliament for the first time enshrined the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination by the efforts of the Armenian permanent representation in Brussels.

This resolution is very important since it defines the cooperation activities ahead of the Brussels summit, as well as outlines the further development logic of the Eastern partnership, thus, it was not surprising that the Azerbaijani side made great efforts for distorting the main message and logic of that resolution.

In particular, the Azerbaijani side with its typical “Laundromat” methods, reached the point that more than 20 amendments directed against the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict and Armenia were presented in the draft resolution which presented Nagorno Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, as well as contained pro-Azerbaijani formulations, demanded the unconditional return of refugees and etc.

Neverthess, thanks to the purposeful activity of the Armenian side and the principled stance of the European side all unconstructive amendments presented in the draft by the efforts of the Azerbaijani side failed based on the voting results in the EP plenary session. Moreover, the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination was once again fixed.

It was possible not only to prevent the inclusion of a provision in the text of the resolution where Armenia was criticized for joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but also to highlight Armenia in the resolution as a positive example of bridging these two integration platforms – the EU and the EAEU.

The Azerbaijani another provocation in Brussels has received a serious counterattack by the Armenian diplomacy for the benefit of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and progressive development of the Armenia-EU relations.