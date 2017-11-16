Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Turkish historian Taner Akcam’s Armenian Genocide book to be available January 2018


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkish historian Taner Akcam’s new English language book titled “Murder orders: Talaat Pasha’s telegrams and the Armenian Genocide” will be available to readers in January 2018.

The author said the book includes two volumes which weren’t included in the previously published :Naim Efendi’s memoirs and Talaat Pasha’s telegrams: book.

“I really want to present these new facts to Turkish readers”, he said.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration