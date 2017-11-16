Turkish historian Taner Akcam’s Armenian Genocide book to be available January 2018
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkish historian Taner Akcam’s new English language book titled “Murder orders: Talaat Pasha’s telegrams and the Armenian Genocide” will be available to readers in January 2018.
The author said the book includes two volumes which weren’t included in the previously published :Naim Efendi’s memoirs and Talaat Pasha’s telegrams: book.
“I really want to present these new facts to Turkish readers”, he said.
