Russia and Armenia are united with truly allied relations, says Putin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia are united in praising the multilateral partnership of the two countries. Bilateral ties are successfully and dynamically developing in all directions, both in bilateral format and multilaterally on the sidelines of organizations – CIS, CSTO, EEU, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his opening remarks at the grand opening of Armenian Culture Days in Russia, which took place in the Tretyakov Gallery.

“Russia and Armenia are united by truly allied relations. Our countries are heartily seeking mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthening of collegial strategic partnership in all directions. We are united by a common history of many centuries, spiritual friendship, sincere interest towards each other’s traditions and customs. The human, friendship, family ties, which go deep into the centuries, are passed down from generation to generation. And the special interest which we give to humanitarian cooperation is no coincidence, preservation of close ties in the fields of arts, culture, and education”, Putin said.

He reminded that April 2017 marked the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, the in August – the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Aid.

“The Armenian Culture Days are another chance for Russian citizens to get to know the historic-cultural legacy of the ancient people of our friendly country. And here I would like to stress the richness and diversity of the upcoming events, which will be held throughout Russia until the end of November. These are performances of the Yerevan Drama Theater, the state youth orchestra and dance ensemble, film screenings, exhibitions of valuable items and national dresses. Today, the performance of the Hover state chamber choir was successfully held in the Armenian Apostolic Church complex of Moscow. The exhibition of USSR People’s Artist, renowned painter Martiros Saryan is being opened in the Tretyakov Gallery, who united the Russian school style, Eastern traditions and the European Arts of the 20th century with an organic style in his work. His work, name is our common legacy. And certainly, the pride of both Armenia and Russia”, the president said.

He stressed that it is similar events that unite and draw closer two countries, and create honest emotions among people, serve for strengthening friendship and cooperation.

Putin expressed certainty that the humanitarian field will play an important role soon also in the partnership.

Putin handed over the famous painting of Mikhail Vrubel to the Armenian President. The painting was stolen in 1995 from the Russian Arts Museum in Yerevan. “I am happy to hand over today Mikhail Vrubel’s Demon and Angel with Tamar’s Soul. It was painted in 1891 and is from the range of illustrations made under Mikhail Lermontov’s Demon. More than 20 years ago it was stolen from the Russian Arts Museum in Yerevan. The painting was found last year. The best restoration specialists of the Tretyakov Gallery returned the painting to its original look. And now, visitors of Yerevan’s Museum of Russian Arts will once again be able to see the painting of the famous Russian painter”, he said.

The Russian president thanked all participants and organizers of the event.