LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.43% to $2096.50, copper price down by 1.62% to $6752.00, lead price down by 2.41% to $2433.00, nickel price down by 5.63% to $11640.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $19500.00, zinc price down by 1.91% to $3131.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.66% to $61250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.