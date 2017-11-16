Earthquake in Azerbaijan felt in Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. On November 15, at 23:48 local time, (at 19:48 by Grinvich), the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations registered an earthquake at the northern latitude 40.150 and eastern longitude 47.100 geographic coordinates (Azerbaijan, 68 km south from the city of Mingachevir) with 5.3 magnitude and 10 km depth, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 7 point at the epicenter area.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 79 km away from the state border of Armenia.

The earthquake was felt in Armenia and Artsakh with 2-3 and 3-4 magnitude.