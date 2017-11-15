It’s desired to preserve bilateral trade rise tendency – Putin-Sargsyan meeting takes place

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The cooperation between Armenia and Russia gives positive results. ARMENPRESS reports Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan in Kremlin that the teams of the presidents of both countries are working intensively to implement the agreements reached during the visit of Armenian President to Moscow in March.

“Those efforts give positive results. I don’t even talk about our political links or our cooperation in the sphere of security, but I am about economy. The rise started already last year, while this year it has already risen by 1/3, which is of course good news and it would be desirable to preserve this tendency”, the Russian President said.

Putin mentioned that President Sargsyan’s working visit to Moscow is related with the launch of the Armenian Cultural Days in Russia. “We are very glad for having very productive cooperation in this sphere as well. Now we will together go to Tretyakov Gallery, will watch the exhibition and one more event is planned there. You may know that our law enforcement bodies return Vrubel’s painting stolen from Armenia”, Putin said.