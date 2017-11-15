Brazil’s FM to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian Brazil’s Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes will pay an official visit to Armenia on November 16-18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will receive the Brazilian Minister.

The talks between Edward Nalbandian and Aloysio Nunes are scheduled on November 17, after which the Ministers will give a joint press conference.