Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-11-17

YEREVAN, 15 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 487.98 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.94 drams to 577.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 8.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.03 drams to 641.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 54.61 drams to 19997.1 drams. Silver price up by 0.13 drams to 265.69 drams. Platinum price down by 111.32 drams to 14527.94 drams.