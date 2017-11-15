Putin sends message on the occasion of 300th anniversary of establishment of Russian Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to the participants of the festive events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the establishment of the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Russia and New Nakhichevan, ARMENPRESS reports the message of the Russian President was published in Kremlin’s website on November 15.

“The contribution of the Diocese in the strengthening of traditionally friendly relations that have linked the peoples of Russia and Armenia throughout centuries, is of exceptional importance”, reads the message. The Russian President noted that the Diocese has played a vital role in the preservation of the culture, customs and traditions of the Armenian people, becoming a religious center for thousands of people.

“Throughout the past centuries the Diocese has been implementing a key humanitarian and charity mission and has been dedicated to the establishment of eternal moral values, ideals of peace, kindness and justice. It pays constant attention to the upbringing of the rising generation and the development of productive dialogue with the Russian Orthodox Church and other representatives of traditional religions in Russia”, the Head of State added.

Putin emphasized that such multi-dimensional efforts deserve deep respect and recognition, and wished success to the participants of the event.