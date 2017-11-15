Armenian delegation led by defense minister departs for Canada

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has departed for Canada from the United States on the evening of November 14 to participate in the UN Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial conference in Vancouver, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The conference is the largest meeting dedicated to peacekeeping which is attended by more than 500 representatives of nearly 80 countries.

Before attending the opening ceremony of the conference, the Armenian delegation paid a tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims with the Armenian community representatives of Vancouver.