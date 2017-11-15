Armenian government looks for options to make joint use of Akhuryan reservoir with Turkey more manageable

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government discusses the opportunities to make the use of Akhuryan reservoir by Armenia and Turkey more manageable, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said in the Parliament in response to the question of RPA faction MP Felix Tsolakyan, Armenpress reports.

“At the moment we are working on the Kaps reservoir’s technical task, as well as are discussing a way from the Kaps reservoir to Armavir so that the use of Akhuryan reservoir by the two countries will be more manageable and beneficial for us”, the PM said.

PM Karapetyan also stated that the government develops a program which will enable to more effectively use the small and medium reservoirs by reaching the costs, as well as environmental issues to a minimum for the final consumer.