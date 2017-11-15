Biblical Land Armenia exhibition in Moscow features unique cross-stones

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The exhibition titled Biblical Land Armenia, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of establishment of the Armenian Church’s Diocese of Russia and Nor Nakhijevan, was opened in the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in Moscow as part of the Armenian Culture Days.

The main guest of the event was Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who was greeted by Primate of the Diocese Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan and Armenian Culture Minister Armen Amiryan.

The guests viewed the exhibits, which included cross-stones from Etchmiatsin. Master of cross-stones Ruben Nalbandyan told reporters that 50 cross-stones are exhibited, including copies of the cross-letters of the St. Mesrop Mashtots Church Park.

“Another one of the cross-stones already has its main place in the museum. It is called Holy Trinity, made from tufa, in old traditional style, with 2,70 meters height”, he said.