Protesting students end hunger strike after meeting in Office of Parliament's Vice Speaker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. After the meeting in the Office of Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov students protesting against the law on ‘Military service and status of servicemen’ announced ending the hunger strike and returning to normal teaching process, reports Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan.

Student Davit Petrosyan told reporters that during the meeting they proposed to hold a round-table discussion which will be attended by wide circles of the public. “The lawmakers approved our proposal, and we think that at the moment this was the best option. We end the hunger strike and the student strike since they were just means to make our voices heard. We managed to make our voices heard”, he said.

Davit Petrosyan said after the round-table discussion when they will make their proposals, they will see what will be the results and will determine the future steps. “At the moment we reached the point to hold a discussion which will be attended by wide circles of the public. We were told that if we manage to prove that there are mistakes in the already approved law, they will be ready to make changes. We are ready for the discussion and will present our proposals”, the student said.

Vice Speaker Sharmazanov said the round-table discussion over the law will be held on November 22. “We will hold a round-table public hearings chaired by chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on education, science, culture, sports and youth affairs Vardan Bostanjyan during which we will discuss the problems in connection with the deferment and students. This will be public. We show that we are ready to listen to the voice of every citizen of Armenia. We asked the students to stop the hunger and student strike since they are not an end in itself. They declared student strike to make their voices heard, and we heard their voices”, Sharmazanov said.