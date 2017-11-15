MPs hold meeting with students protesting against law on ‘Military service and status of servicemen’

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, MPs Vardan Bostanjyan and Hakob Hakobyan with the students protesting against the law on ‘Military service and status of servicemen’ has kicked off in the Vice Speaker’s Office, reports Armenpress.

Davit Petrosyan, member of the initiative ‘For development of science’, told reporters that they are participating in the meeting with a goal to discuss and understand the opportunities to hold a round-table discussion over the law which will be attended by both the representatives of leadership and opposition, as well as the civil society and students.

He said they still have no plan to end the hunger strike, adding that the students who declared hunger strike are in good condition.