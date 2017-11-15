Vice Speaker Sharmazanov invites students protesting outside the Parliament for discussion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov proposes the students, who protest outside the Parliament against the law on ‘Military service and status of servicemen’, to form a working group consisting of 4-5 members and discuss the issue in his office, reports Armenpress.

Sharmazanov told reporters that as far as he knows the students demand a meeting with the lawmakers.

“I announce that I accept the proposal of our beloved students. I propose them to create a working group consisting of 4-5 peoples and hold a discussion in my office at a working format”, Sharmazanov said.

Asked what he is going to tell the students, Sharmazanov said at the moment he doesn’t know what the students want. Commenting on the view that they want to restore the right to deferment, Sharmazanov stated that the right to deferment is not abolished in Armenia. “The right to deferment has not been eliminated. We have clarified the right to deferment, but it is maintained. And we are ready to hear the concerns of our students and give clarifications”, he said.

He informed that the discussion will be attended by chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science, education, culture, sports and youth affairs Vardan Bostanjyan and chairman of the standing committee on healthcare issues Hakob Hakobyan.