Vice Speaker Sharmazanov calls on protesting students to return to constructive field

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov doesn’t share the approaches of students who protest against the adoption of the law on limiting the right to deferment from the military service and calls on them to end the hunger strike and return to a constructive field, Armenpress reports.

“I have also fought for student rights on time and declared hunger strike. I understand, they are young, dedicated themselves to emotions, but I call on them to return to a constructive field. Previously when we declared hunger strike, even the minister’s assistance didn’t accept us, but the prime minister and the ministers of defense and education & science received the students”, Sharmazanov said.

Commenting on the view that many see political forces behind the actions of students, Sharmazanov said it is the problem of everyone who sees what. Asked what he sees in this, he said: “I only see light everywhere”.

Asked that MP Hayk Babukhanyan announced that the students are assisted by Soros foundation, Sharmazanov said he doesn’t comment on the statements of his colleagues.

He also didn’t agree with the view according to which the law limiting military deferment will contribute for the youth to migrate. Sharmazanov said concrete standards will be set under the government’s sub-legislative acts which will allow to give deferment to exceptional talented people who can later become great scientists.