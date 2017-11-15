Armenian delegation led by President Serzh Sargsyan arrives in Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by President Serzh Sargsyan arrived in Moscow, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The delegation includes foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, chief of the Presidential staff Armen Gevorgyan, culture minister Armen Amiryan, Diaspora minister Hranush Hakobyan and other officials.

The Armenian President visited Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

President Sargsyan will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin will attend the official launch of the Days of Armenian Culture in Russia at the Tretyakov Gallery of Moscow, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.

President Sargsyan will also visit the Prelacy of Russia and New Nakhijevan Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral, where he will call at an exhibition referred to as “Armenia: Biblical Country,” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Armenian Diocese and held as part of Armenian Culture Days in Russia. Serzh Sargsyan will also visit an exposition of contemporary Armenian cross-stones.

Within the frames of the Days of Armenian Culture Armenia’s culture and traditions will be presented. In addition to cultural events, educational, enlightenment events will also be held covering different Russian cities. The Tigran Petrosyan chess tournament is scheduled for school-children.