Tense look of Putin, Erdogan under attention as details of meeting remain undisclosed

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Russia and Turkey of the recent years are very far from being called friendly.

The downing of a Russian jet in Syria by Turkey in 2015 was the reason of a deep crisis in relations, which was even toughened by the assassination of Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey in 2016.

Although currently the relations between the two countries are settled compared to the previous months, but still they are far from being called friendly and are more collegial in nature.

The fact that Turkey needs Russia in various political and economic affairs is proved by the often meetings and phone talks between Erdogan and Putin.

The November 13 meeting was already the 4th in 2017. The fact that the sides have many things to discuss is proved by how long the meeting lasted – 4 hours.

Although after the meeting the presidents told reporters that it went “very productive”, many stressed that the leaders looked tense.

Among discussed issues was the settlement of the Syrian Crisis.

Although before departing for Sochi, Erodgan, in respond to the Putin-Trump statement, urged to withdraw Russian and US troops from Syria, nevertheless the avoided making such bald statements in Russia.

During the press conference, Erdogan said that an agreement was made to focus on a political settlement of the Syrian Crisis.

The economic relations were the second issue in the agenda. Turkey is actively trying to restore the place it had in Russia’s market which was substituted by Russian local production of other markets as result of deterioration of the relations.

In a post-meeting statement, the sides also signaled shifting to a practical phase in constructing the Akkuyu nuclear plant. Putin said that Russia’s Rosatom will soon begin implementing the project. The first reactor is planned to be launched in 2023.

It is noteworthy that before departing to Russia Erdogan said that he would discuss the NK conflict settlement issue with Putin. However, the issue was not discussed at all in Sochi. Taking into account the fact that Erdogan wouldn’t so easily deny the temptation of interfering in the NK conflict, turns out it was Putin who refused to discuss the matter – not allowing Turkey to interfere in the settlement process.

Other details of the meeting remained undisclosed. Putin’s spokesman only said that the sides discussed very serious matters, which aren’t subject to disclosure.

Nevertheless, one can assume that Turkey, which has problems which the EU and the US, which refused to extradite Fetullah Gullen, started to look for Russia.

The country which was waiting for decades at the doors of the EU is now considering prospects of cooperation with other economic and political structures.

Araks Kasyan