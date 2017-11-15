Finance minister introduces 5 priorities of 2018 state budget program in Parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian finance minister Vardan Aramyan presented the 5 main priorities of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

During the discussion of the budget draft, the minister, in response to the question of RPA faction MP Koryun Nahapetyan, said the first priority is the implementation of balanced tax policy. “The set of tools we are going to use for implementing the right policy should give a result. We will achieve this”, the minister said.

The second priority is the stabilization of foreign debt. “We need to stabilize the debt so that to be able to give right signals to investors which will enable to attract new investments and ensure economic growth. We plan to decrease the foreign debt-GDP ratio by 1 percentage point in 2018”, he said.

The third priority is the reduction of social issues especially in those communities facing a lot of problems. “In particular, the talk is about the rural communities. We must be able to create an opportunity for rural people to generate incomes, for that purpose we have increased the allocations to agriculture field by about 40%”, minister Aramyan stated.

The fourth priority of the budget draft is the security issue.

And the fifth one is the economic growth. “But this economic growth should be inclusive. In other words, we need to make efforts for the wide circles of the public to participate in our economic life, rather than to have development in one or two spheres”, Vardan Aramyan said.