Gebrüder Weiss officially opens its new representation in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss officially opened its new representation in Yerevan, Armenia, on November 3, reports Armenpress.

During a ceremony at the Grand Hotel Yerevan, Alexander Kharlamov (Managing Director of Gebrüder Weiss Georgia and Armenia) emphasized the significance of the new location for the network of Gebrüder Weiss: “From Yerevan, not only we do serve destinations in Iran and Russia for our customers, but also Armenia is a key stop along the Silk Road – an important hub between Europe and Asia.”

In front of some 100 guests, Mr. Kharlamov underscored the high potential of the region and explained how Gebrüder Weiss is able to support export-oriented companies when entering the Armenian market.

Groupage freight transports from Germany, Austria, and Italy

The representative office in the center of Yerevan already began its work at the beginning of April and, since this time, has set up a groupage freight transport from Europe. The logistics expert also offers twice-weekly groupage freight transports from Austria, Germany and Italy via Georgia (Tbilisi) to Armenia.

“By opening up the new location, we are further expanding our local presence in Central Asia and taking another important step when it comes to entering the former Silk Road overland. As a result, our customers also benefit from our high European quality standards in Armenia,” says Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager South-East/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss. Air and sea freight are also included in the service portfolio alongside land transports. In the medium term,it is planned to expand the local range of services and to evaluate the opening of further offices in the region. The logistics processes are managed through the Georgian Gebrüder Weiss hub in Tbilisi, to which Yerevan has a direct connection.

With over 6,500 employees, 150 company-owned locations and an annual turnover of

1.36 billion euros (2016), Gebrüder Weiss ranks among Europe's leading transport and logistics companies. In addition to its core business of land transport, air & sea freight and logistics, the company operates a number of highly specialised industry solutions and subsidiaries under the umbrella of Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach (Austria). This includes logistics consultancy firm x|vise, tectraxx (industry specialist for hi-tech businesses), inet-logistics (software solutions for TMS transport management), dicall (communications solutions, market research, training, Rail Cargo (railway transport) and the Gebrüder Weiss parcel service GWP, co-partner of the Austrian company DPD. This bundling of services allows the corporate group to respond to customer needs quickly and flexibly. Having implemented a variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives, today the family-run company with a 500-year history is a pioneer in sustainable business practices.